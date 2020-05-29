Dick’s Sporting Goods taking over Forever 21 space at Danbury Fair mall

Dick’s Sporting Goods, one of the anchors at the Danbury Fair mall, is expanding its presence by taking over the Forever 21 store that was shuttered last fall as part of that company’s bankruptcy proceedings.

The move will give Dick’s a total of 75,000 square feet at the mall.

The chain has performed well during the COVID-19 crisis. Its stock stood at $30.56 on March 11, when the World Health Organization officially declared the crisis a pandemic, and was at $35.03 this morning. The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on June 2.

Meanwhile, Macerich, the real estate investment trust whose holdings include Danbury Fair, recorded a $7.5 million profit for the first quarter of this year. Last week it announced that 20 of its properties were in the process of reopening, and that it expects to have 35 open by the end of this month.