Stop & Shop extends pay increase for hourly workers through July 4

The Stop & Shop grocery chain is extending its 10% pay increase for hourly workers through July 4.

The chain, which operates some 100 supermarkets in New York, another 90 in Connecticut, and over 400 throughout the Northeast, first announced the pay raise on March 20, and later extended it through the end of May.

“Thanks to hardworking UFCW (United Food and Commercial Workers) members at Stop & Shop in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York, families across the region continue to have the food and groceries they need during this pandemic,” said UFCW International President Marc Perrone.

“Every supermarket company must follow the lead of Stop & Shop and step up to provide our country’s grocery workers with the good pay and the benefits and protections they need.”

Stop & Shop will also continue to offer flexible hours for workers, and up to two weeks of additional paid sick leave for those who are required to quarantine by health or government authorities or by the company.