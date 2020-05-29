Stamford’s Gofer Ice Cream opens sixth store

Stamford’s Gofer Ice Cream has opened its sixth store, and third franchised parlor, at 103 Main St. in New Canaan.

Launched in 2003, the Gofer chain also includes locations in Stamford, Cos Cob, Riverside, Darien and Wilton; a sixth store in Greenwich is temporarily closed because of a fire, and is expected to reopen soon.

Last year, company founder Jay Ragusa launched Gofer Franchise Systems LLC.

“It has always been the plan to prove and perfect the concept and then replicate it through the franchise model,” Ragusa said. “We’ve learned a lot over the years and we feel we’re in a great position to help others own, operate and prosper in their own business. The fact is that many concepts have come and gone, but we are here thriving and growing.”