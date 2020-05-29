Stamford’s Zero Hour Health expands Zedic suite of automated wellness check tools

Zero Hour Health is expanding its Zedic suite automated wellness check tools to help companies reopening for business after the prolonged pandemic-induced shutdown.

According to the Stamford-headquartered company, the Zedic Wellness Check program requires a telephone call or email to be completed by employees before they enter the workplace. Employees who report symptoms or exposure to COVID-19 are automatically connected to their clinical team that will determine how long they should stay out of work while notifying management of the situation.

Zedic was launched as an app in February and also provides its subscribers with access to health-related resources, alerts on national and local health issues, and live chat with a clinical team seven days a week.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has forever changed the way restaurants operate, and one of the positives is a continual focus on a healthier, safer workforce,” said Roslyn Stone, chief operating officer of Zero Hour Health and the creator of Zedic. “We can help by providing continual guidance on the health issues that keep management up at night, including COVID-19 but influenza, hepatitis, and other illnesses that directly impact restaurant staff and patron health.”