The Acoustic, a Bridgeport indie music staple, closes after 20 years

The Acoustic, one of the most popular venues in Connecticut’s independent music scene, has announced its closing after 20 years in business.

The Bridgeport-based club, which has been shut down since mid-March as part of the statewide effort to stop the spread of COVID-19, posted on its Facebook page that the “decision has not been made lightly” and put out a request for people interested in either buying the business or leasing its space.

“Due the cost of overhead and the uncertainty of what business will look like for us we simply cannot continue to sustain our business and location any longer,” said the Facebook posting, adding that it was also seeking PayPal donations to help cover outstanding debts.

“The experience of connecting with you all and the community through art and music has truly been a blessing,” the posting stated. “The world will eventually get back to normal and we cannot wait to continue the party when it does. But unfortunately at this time, we must step down.”

The Acoustic, which had shows booked into August, promised it would proceed with a pair of livestream events scheduled for this weekend.