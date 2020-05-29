Ridgebury Corporate Center listed for sale at $12.9M

Danbury’s Ridgebury Corporate Center is back on the market with a listing price of $12.9 million.

The three-story, 126,107-square-foot building at 44 Old Ridgebury Road was constructed in 1988 on an 8-acre site and was originally fully occupied by General Electric Capital until 2009.

Charlotte, North Carolina-based Allegiance Realty Corp. bought the property in November 2010 and undertook renovations in 2011 and 2017. The property was first listed for sale in June 2018 at an undisclosed price, but was later withdrawn from the market.

The building is now 84% leased with 13 tenants including General Motors, Armored AutoGroup and Promontory Fulfillment Services. Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the listing agent for the property.