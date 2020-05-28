Brookfield dentist in $82,500 settlement over fraudulent billings

A Brookfield dentist has reached an $82,500 settlement with the state for violations of the False Claims Act.

The Office of the Attorney General investigated Rawa Hassan for overcharges of dental restoration fillings that the state alleged she did not provide. The case against Hassan was initiated following a fraud referral from the Department of Social Services’ Office of Quality Assurance, which accumulated evidence that Hassan repeatedly overcharged the Connecticut Medical Assistance Program for dental work between July 2010 and May 2017 that she did not perform.

The investigation found Hassan submitted bills to the State Medicaid Program for multisurface fillings that were either not performed or were more limited and less expensive than procedures recorded on the submitted claims. The overcharges totaled approximately $6,500.

“Dr. Rawa Hassan engaged in a pattern of submitting false claims to the state’s Medical Assistance Program and received thousands of dollars for dental work she did not perform,” Attorney General William Tong said. “The Office of the Attorney General takes seriously our obligation to safeguard our public healthcare programs, and we will take strong action against any provider who abuses the public trust.”