Fairfield Station Lofts, with affordable housing component, proposed in Fairfield

Fairfield Station Lofts, a new multifamily building near Fairfield’s train station, has been formally proposed to the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission.

Developer Fairfield Station Lofts LLC and Greenwich-based Granoff Architects envision the project at 78 Unquowa Place to total 39,710 square feet, consisting of five floors and 26 apartments. The ground floor would contain 27 parking spaces.

The units would range from one bedroom to three bedrooms and measure from about 800 square feet to about 2,200 square feet. Four apartments would be designated for people earning less than 60%, and four would be for those earning less than 80%, of the statewide median income, in accordance with the state’s 8-30g affordable housing statute.

If approved, construction is expected to begin this fall, Granoff Associates President Rich Granoff told the Business Journal.