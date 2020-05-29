Dr. Lewis Kohl named chief safety officer at CareMount Medical

CareMount Medical has appointed Dr. Lewis Kohl as chief safety officer.

In his new role, Kohl will be responsible for managing clinical quality through the creation and management of safety measures at the Chappaqua-based organization and across its more than 45 offices.

He joined CareMount Medical in 2011 as associate medical director and will continue to serve in his current roles as chief medical information officer and senior medical director in addition to his new role.

“Since joining CareMount Medical nearly ten years ago, Dr. Kohl quickly became a key member of our management team and a true leader within our organization,” said Scott D. Hayworth, president and CEO of CareMount Medical. “Dr. Kohl was the perfect candidate for this role due to his extensive background in public health, emergency and internal medicine, and healthcare administration.”