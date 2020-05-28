Survey: 55% of professionals cite longer hours while working from home

While a chief perk for working from home is the time-savings on a lengthy commute, it appears the hours off the road are being translated into longer hours at labor.

According to a new national survey by Fishbowl that polled 16,585 professionals from May 14-17, 55% of respondents stated they were working between one to 10 hours more per week from home than they would while at the office.

Among industry sectors, 61.14% of those in consulting said they are working longer hours, followed by teaches (60%) and advertising and marketing professionals (59%), while law and health care professionals had it somewhat easier with only 34% each responding that they are working longer.

In a gender measurement, 58.2% of men said they were experiencing a new overtime regimen, compared with 51.14% of women. New Jersey had the highest respondents of those working longer hours (61%) and Missouri the least (31%).