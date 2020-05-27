Nordstrom reopening SoNo Collection store tomorrow

Nordstrom is the latest retail giant to resume operations, reopening its store at Norwalk’s SoNo Collection tomorrow.

Also reopening tomorrow are the Nordstrom at Westfarms in Farmington, as well as the Nordstrom Rack store in that same town.

“We’re taking a phased, market-by-market approach to reopening our stores,” the retail chain, based in Seattle, said in a statement.

The chain added that it is only opening stores where allowed by state and local governments; where proper safety measures and protocols are in place, and where “we have confidence we can ensure the safety and well-being of our employees and customers.”

Some of its updated procedures include:

Conducting health screenings for employees before they come into work;

Providing face coverings for employees and customers;

Taking steps to allow for social distancing of 6 feet or more, including limiting the number of customers and employees in the store;

Increasing cleaning and sanitization;

Modifying the fitting rooms;

Continuing to offer contactless curbside services at full-line stores;

Pausing or adapting high-touch services and customer events;

Keeping tried-on or returned merchandise off the sales floor for a period of time; and

Altering hours of operation.

Further details can be found here.