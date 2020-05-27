Reopen Connecticut report officially released

Gov. Ned Lamont has released the Reopen Connecticut report, which includes further details about the planned third and final phase of the resumption of business in the state.

As previously reported, Phase 2 – tentatively scheduled to take place on June 20 – will include indoor service at restaurants (no bars); hotels (no bar areas); gyms/fitness centers; all personal services; movie theaters; bowling alleys; outdoor arts, entertainment and events (up to 50 people); outdoor amusement parks; social clubs and pools; and all museums, zoos and aquariums.

Phase 3, which will take place at least four weeks after Phase 2 is launched, will include bars; indoor event spaces and venues; indoor amusement parks and arcades; and outdoor events (up to 100 people).

The report, which can be found here, also includes how the state plans to handle the reopening of schools and community services.

With the release of the report, the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group has adjourned its activities and will no longer meet. The governor noted, however, that he will remain in contact with its members over the coming months as the situation continues to develop.

“We learn new things about this virus every day,” Lamont said, “and as a result, the plans outlined in this report are almost certain to change based on new facts, insights, and breakthroughs both here in our state and around the world, as well as in coordination with our regional partners.

“But one thing is for sure – the strength, generosity and resolve I see every day across our state will remain constant,” he said. “By working together, we can continue to protect the health and safety of our family, friends, and neighbors as we reopen Connecticut. I thank the members of the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group for volunteering their time and helping shape these recommendations over the last several weeks, and I thank legislative leaders for working with us throughout this process, providing valuable input to my administration.”