Redding’s Maple Hill Farm listed at $19 million

Maple Hill Farm, a luxury Redding residence with a show business vibe, is now on the market for $19 million.

The 47-acre property at 187 Umpawaug Road was the home of Academy Award-winning filmmaker Barry Levinson for roughly 17 years before it was sold in 2012 for $10.1 million to Greg Young, chief chairman of the education philanthropy BeFoundation and the music education nonprofit SpreadMusicNow.

Young opened a performance venue on the property under the banner The Barn at Maple Hill Farm, hosting concerts by local singers and bands.

After buying the property, Young had the main house rebuilt by architect Andrew A. Bartolotta and interior designer Amy Zolin.

The 9,720-square-foot residence features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, while the property includes three guest homes, a recording studio, a working barn with a chicken coop, a tennis court, a boathouse, an orchard and fields, walking trails with original wood sculptures of the characters from A.A. Milne’s “Winnie the Pooh” books and a 300-foot stream with waterfalls that cascade into a 3-acre pond stocked with largemouth bass and brown trout.