PKF O’Connor Davies extends work-from-home policy through end of year

PKF O’Connor Davies, one of the nation’s largest accounting, tax, and advisory firms, is allowing eligible employees to work remotely through the rest of 2020 in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The firm, which has more than 900 employees across 12 offices in five states – including in Stamford and Shelton in Connecticut, and Harrison in New York – is one of the first employers in its industry to extend remote work through year’s end, it said.

While the voluntary policy allows for remote working, the company said it also “provides the resources and space for valuable in-person meetings with clients and colleagues” at offices and other locations.

“The health and safety of our employees is our top priority,” Managing Partner Kevin J. Keane said. “We transitioned to remote operations to protect all of our employees as the risks associated with COVID-19 grew. I’m proud to say that transition was flawless and our company culture and commitment to clients has not skipped a beat. This pilot program gives longtime employees and new hires alike the flexibility to work in a way that’s best for their families and for their peace of mind.”

PKF’s updated policy also removes the rule requiring that employees work with the firm for at least one year before working remotely.