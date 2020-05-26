Ridgefield to turn high school parking lot into drive-in theater

While the state has yet to give the green light for cinemas to reopen, the town of Ridgefield is keeping the moviegoing experience alive with a temporary drive-in based at the Ridgefield High School parking lot.

The town is teaming with the Ridgefield Playhouse and two businesses, Craig’s Fine Jewelry and A Plus Audio, to set up a Saturday night screening series in June at the high school parking lot. The series will premiere on June 6 with “Legally Blonde,” followed on June 13 with “Dirty Dancing,” a June 20 presentation of “Grease” featuring on-screen lyrics for audience singalongs and a June 27 offering of “Field of Dreams.”

All of the films will begin at 9 p.m. and admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Concessions will not be sold during the screenings and audience members must stay in their cars during the shows.