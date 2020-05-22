Closings planned for Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body Works stores

L Brands Inc. has announced plans to shutter stores within its Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Bath & Body retail chains.

Victoria’s Secret, which was the nation’s largest lingerie retailer last year, and its PINK lingerie and apparel line for younger women, will experience the closing of approximately 250 of its more than 1,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. L Brands did not disclose which stores are being considered for closing.

The company sold Victoria’s Secret for $525 million to Sycamore Partners in February, but the deal was terminated earlier this month and L Brands is now planning to operate Victoria’s Secret and PINK as a separate standalone company.

Regionally, Victoria’s Secret and PINK have Fairfield County stores in Danbury, Fairfield, Norwalk, Stamford and Trumbull and Westchester/Hudson Valley locations in Poughkeepsie, West Nyack, White Plains, Yonkers and Yorktown Heights.

The company is also planning to close 51 of its 1,635 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and Canada this year. L Brands did not announce which stores will be closing.

Regionally, Bath & Body Works has a Fairfield County presence in Danbury, Norwalk, Stamford and Trumbull and Westchester/Hudson Valley stores in Middletown, Nanuet, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, West Nyack, White Plains, Yonkers and Yorktown Heights.