Sound of silence: No ‘Alive@Five’ concerts in Stamford this year

Stamford’s popular “Alive@Five” and “Wednesday Nite Live” concert series will not take place this summer, as efforts at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 continue.

“It has not been an easy decision to make, but we believe it is the best one considering the present circumstances,” said David Kooris, president of Stamford Downtown, which sponsors the series.

“Stamford Downtown is committed to bringing live music to the community whenever feasible and bringing people together while following evolving state regulations for public gatherings and in keeping with best available science for the protection of public health,” Kooris continued. “We will develop alternative live music events as soon as we’re able.”

Instead, Stamford Downtown is focusing on a number of other activities, including developing a block-by-block strategy to enable restaurants to use a greater amount of the public space (sidewalks and streets) for outdoor dining.

It will also sponsor the Stamford Downtown Farmers Market, which will run from June 14 to Oct. 31; continue its “Art in Public Places” initiative from June to September; and is matching venues and musicians for a day of music throughout the downtown area as part of the global “Make Music Day” on June 21.