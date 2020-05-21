No shucking: Norwalk Oyster Festival canceled

The Norwalk Seaport Association has canceled the 43rd annual Norwalk Oyster Festival scheduled for Sept. 11-13, citing public health issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event brings out a mix of food vendors, live entertainment and carnival rides and games at Veteran’s Memorial Park. Norwalk Seaport Association President Mike Reilly, in an announcement posted on social media, stated the cancellation was “the right decision to make” based on current information regarding COVID-19.

“The Norwalk Oyster Festival raises more than $100,000 that contributes to the maintenance and restoration of the historic Sheffield Island Lighthouse and to support our educational programs,” said Reilly. Without this festival taking place in 2020, we will be facing a challenging year. We are hoping for the continued support of all the friends of the Seaport and the Norwalk Oyster Festival to help us continue with our mission.”

Reilly added that his organization was considering whether to produce a smaller event or a virtual version of the festival this year while noting the festival organizers were “counting the days to restaging the festival and celebrating our maritime heritage together again in 2021.”