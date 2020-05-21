Greenwich’s 777 W. Putnam Ave. listed for sale

The 130,542-square-foot office complex 777 W. Putnam Ave. in Greenwich has been listed for sale.

Based along the town’s border with Port Chester, the three-story property was built in 1976 and served as the headquarters for Nestlé Waters North America until the company relocated to Stamford in 2009. It last changed hands in 2013 when Gateway Park Associates LLC sold it for $38.8 million to Fifth Street Finance Corp.

The property is 70% leased with tenants including Marc Fisher Footwear Corp., The Richman Group and Osprey Underwriters. In 2017, the property’s owners proposed constructing a 120-unit apartment building on its parking lot, but community opposition blocked the project.

Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group is the property’s listing agent.