PepsiCo commits $7M to aid communities of color

Purchase-based PepsiCo and its philanthropic arm, The PepsiCo Foundation, will be providing $7 million for increased medical and economic aid to communities of color across the country in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program, announced today, will provide $1 million each to two civil rights organizations, the National Urban League and UnidosUS, which is the nation’s largest Hispanic civil rights and advocacy organization.

An additional $5 million will go to local nonprofits to fund support and services that meet the specific needs of black and Latino communities, including: COVID-19 testing and screening; access to affordable nutrition; health care services; education, job training and business resources; economic and childcare assistance; and family and senior housing.

In addition, The PepsiCo Foundation is providing a $100,000 grant to the Farmworkers Pandemic Relief Fund.

“Across the nation, the burden of COVID-19 is being disproportionately shouldered by black and Latino communities that are facing higher rates of hospitalization, death and economic hardships,” said Kirk Tanner, CEO of PepsiCo Beverages North America.

Steven Williams, CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America, said, “COVID-19 has once again put a spotlight on the deep-rooted health and economic disparities that have long faced communities of color. But just as these inequities existed well before coronavirus, we will continue to do our part and be a partner to these communities in the months and years ahead.”

PepsiCo noted that the initiative builds on its global commitment of more than $50 million to help support those impacted by the virus, which includes distributing more than 50 million meals to at-risk populations, funding protective gear for health care workers, investing in testing and screening services and providing financial support for U.S. restaurant workers.