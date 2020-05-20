12-unit luxury residential development for sale in Westport

Bankside House, a fully approved 12-unit luxury residential development project at 60 Wilton Road in Westport, is up for sale, according to Cushman & Wakefield’s Capital Markets Group.

Designed by Roger Ferris & Partners, the luxury residential condominium units will average 2,600 square feet each within a three-story building over a parking podium that is divided into four wings, with a central core connecting the parking to the units.

The site and the newly constructed Bankside at National Hall office building are connected by a pedestrian walkway that extends to the Post Road Bridge and provides immediate access to the downtown area.