Bill Finch steps down as Discovery Museum chief

Bridgeport’s Discovery Museum has announced Bill Finch will be stepping down as executive director on June 30. He will be replaced on an interim basis by Terry O’Connor, the former executive director of The Cardinal Shehan Center, a Bridgeport nonprofit.

Finch joined the museum’s leadership team in January 2018 after a career in government. He served as Bridgeport’s mayor from 2007 to 2015, losing the 2015 Democratic nomination to former Mayor Joe Ganim and later failing to get on the ballot as a candidate of the Job Creation Party.

After leaving office, Finch crossed the border to serve as acting executive director of the New York State Thruway Authority and Canal Corp.

In a March 2018 interview with the Business Journal, Finch embraced his new position by declaring, “I was the mayor of a city, now I’m mayor of a concept.” He also stated he had no interest in seeking a return to Bridgeport City Hall.

“No, I am really happy here,” he said. “I think that I can have just as much impact here as anywhere.”

In a statement issued by the museum, Finch said his next career moves would “be announced at a later date.”