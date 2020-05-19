Pace law professor Elissa Germaine named to SEC committee

When the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee meets May 21, one of its new members will be a professor from Pace University’s Elisabeth Haub School of Law.

Elissa Germaine, who is an authority on securities law, was among those welcomed to the committee in a May 15 announcement by SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. “I welcome and look forward to working with this accomplished and diverse group of new committee members,” Clayton said.

The other new members in addition to Germaine are: Cien Asoera of Edward Jones; Theodore Daniels of the Society for Financial Education and Professional Development; Lori Lucas of the Employee Benefit Research Institute; Christopher Mirabile of Angel Capital Association; and Salyam Khanna of the NYU School of Law who will join the committee in July.

The committee was established under the Dodd-Frank Act to advise the SEC on areas such as regulation of securities products, trading strategies, fee structures, disclosure effectiveness, and initiatives to protect investors.

Germaine is executive director of Haub Law’s John Jay Legal Services and director of its Investor Rights Clinic.

“I look forward to working with the other members of the Investor Advisory Committee to help the SEC protect investors and promote confidence in the U.S. securities markets,” said Germaine.

Before becoming an educator, Germaine was an attorney with Latham & Watkins LLP in San Francisco. She served as a law clerk for John S. Rhoades Sr., a judge in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California. She receive her law degree from Northwestern Pritzker School of Law and has a bachelor’s degree from Dartmouth College.

When the committee holds its scheduled six-hour meeting on Thursday, items on the agenda will include index funds, credit reporting agencies, financial disclosures and related subjects.

The committee members serve four-year terms and receive per diem pay for participating in meetings in addition being reimbursed for any travel expenses. The committee has met via webcast recently due to the COVID-19 outbreak.