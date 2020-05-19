SoNo Collection to reopen May 20

Norwalk’s SoNo Collection has become the fourth and final Fairfield County mall to commit to a May 20 reopening.

SoNo Collection had only been open for five months before Gov. Ned Lamont’s executive order closed the state’s shopping centers in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. The property used its Facebook page to announce the reopening with the message: “We’re opening Wednesday, May 20th and taking the necessary steps to ensure you have a safe and worry-free visit. We’ve missed you!”

Since its premiere last October, the 700,000-square-foot SoNo Collection has gotten off to a rocky start. The mall greeted the public without most of its retail tenants in place, including anchor store Bloomingdale’s. A skein of retailers slowly rolled into the mall in the following months, most recently in March with the arrival of Warby Parker.

The county’s other malls – Danbury Fair Mall, Stamford Town Center and Westfield Trumbull – previously committed to Lamont’s approval for the limited reopening of some retail businesses on May 20.