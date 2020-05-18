CSCU names CEOs at five community colleges as part of consolidation process

The Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU) has named CEOs for five of its community college campuses.

In addition, former Norwalk Community College President David Levinson has been named acting president for all 12 of the independent community colleges in the CSCU system.

The moves are the latest in the organization’s “Students First” plan to merge its community colleges into one accredited institution by 2023. The result, to be called Connecticut State Community College, still needs to be accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education.

The new appointees include:

Duncan Harris , previously dean at Manchester Community College and interim campus CEO at Capital Community College in Hartford, will take over that role full-time.

, previously dean at Manchester Community College and interim campus CEO at Capital Community College in Hartford, will take over that role full-time. William “Terry” Brown , whose resume includes stints at Housatonic, Norwalk and Naugatuck community colleges, will be CEO at Gateway Community College in New Haven.

, whose resume includes stints at Housatonic, Norwalk and Naugatuck community colleges, will be CEO at Gateway Community College in New Haven. Dwayne Smith interim president of Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis, will be CEO at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport.

interim president of Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis, will be CEO at Housatonic Community College in Bridgeport. Nicole Esposito , assistant dean of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies at Springfield (Massachusetts) Technical Community College, will become CEO at Manchester Community College.

, assistant dean of Liberal Arts and Professional Studies at Springfield (Massachusetts) Technical Community College, will become CEO at Manchester Community College. Steven Minkler, who has been interim CEO at Middlesex, will take over that role full time.

Each of the appointees will receive an annualized salary of $155,250.

“I am thrilled with the caliber of our new CEOs,” CSCU President Mark Ojakian said. “Notably, each of them has a deep commitment to equity, student success, and the goals outlined under Students First. Make no mistake – today’s action is a real step forward. We are closer than ever to accreditation as a single institution.”