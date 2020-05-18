Sikorsky inks $905M deal to sell 24 MH-60R helicopters to India

Sikorsky has signed a $905 million to sell 24 MH-60R helicopters to the Indian military.

Under the terms of the deal, the aircraft will include three MH-60Rs that were built for the U.S. Navy and another 21 that will be delivered starting next spring.

According to a statement from the U.S. Department of Defense Security Cooperation Agency, the helicopters will be used by India to “improve the security of a major defensive partner which continues to be an important force for political stability, peace, and economic progress in the Indo-Pacific and South Asia region” – a thinly-veiled reference to India’s role as an ally in buffering the Chinese military and political influence in the region.

“The MH-60R provides a vital capability in the Indo-Pacific region and equips the Indian Navy with a tremendous capability that is ready for operations immediately upon delivery,” said Tom Kane, director of naval helicopter programs at Stratford-based Sikorsky.

India becomes the fourth foreign nation to include the MH-60R in its military, joining Australia, Denmark and Saudi Arabia.