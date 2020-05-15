Nestlé Waters gets green light for Yorktown distribution center

Stamford-headquartered Nestlé Waters has received approval from the Yorktown Planning Board to build a distribution center at the former Verizon building at 3775 Crompond Road.

Located on a 1.9-acre property, the building was constructed in 1956 and underwent a renovation in 1988. The planning board approved a measure that would enable the company to renovate the building and parking lot, which will be used for offices and distribution operations. Nestlé Waters stated the new center will create approximately 60 jobs.

“The rapid approval of Nestlé Waters’ application is an example of a changing Yorktown that is open to new businesses by streamlining its application processes, revising outdated land uses and move with urgency,” Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater said.