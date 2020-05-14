Gov. Cuomo says another region of NY is ready to reopen

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that a fifth region of the state, the Central Region has met the criteria for reopening after the expiration of the NY PAUSE order tomorrow.

Set to enter phase one of the four-phase reopening process are the Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Mohawk Valley and North Country regions along with the Central Region. The Hudson Valley region, which includes Westchester, has not yet achieved all of the seven required parameters.

Cuomo told a news conference in Syracuse Thursday afternoon that the state has issued criteria to health care professions regarding the syndrome associated with COVID-19 that has been observed in children. It’s been named Pediatric Multi-system Inflammatory Syndrome. The number of cases identified in the state has risen to 110 and has taken the lives of three young people, including a 7-year-old in Elmsford.

“We’re still learning a lot about this virus and we must remain vigilant because the situation is changing every day,” Cuomo said.

“I expect this is only going to grow. We are leading the national effort to better understand and combat this new emerging syndrome and we want to make sure everyone is informed and is looking out for the symptoms of this illness in children.”

Cuomo has directed all hospitals in New York state to prioritize testing for children displaying symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease and toxic shock-like syndrome.

The state is recommending molecular and serological (blood) testing for COVID-19 in children exhibiting a variety of symptoms outlined in material the state Health Department has issued.