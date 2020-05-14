Greenburgh gives OK to tear down movie theater and build ShopRite market

The Greenburgh Town Board last night unanimously approved a site plan application by Lewis Masters Holdings LP to demolish the multiplex cinema at 320 Saw Mill River Road (Route 9A) in Elmsford across from Sam’s Club and build a ShopRite supermarket.

The site, which has other retail space, covers 10 acres and is west of the Westchester Hills Condominium. Old Country Road, which runs uphill from Route 9A, borders the site to the south. Pocantico Park and Greenburgh housing authority property lie to the north.

The ShopRite would have 75,711 square feet including an accessory interior restaurant space together with approximately 10,765 square feet of attached separate retail space.

The application was first submitted to the Town Board on April 15, 2019.

Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner said, “This is positive news for the town especially during this difficult time in our history when so many residents are out of work due to COVID-19. There will be significant construction jobs and permanent job opportunities after the supermarket opens up.”

The approval contains a number of conditions that the developer must meet. Some of these are:

The use of LED and motion activated lighting;

Putting in a new sidewalks;

Making modifications to Old Country Road such as mountable curbs and shifting lanes;

Designing and installing public improvements such as an updated bus stop and traffic signal modifications;

Planting additional evergreen screening and repairing fencing;

Restricted hours for truck deliveries and operation of the trash compactor.

The 42,000-square-foot building to be torn down housed a National Amusements multiplex cinema. The theater chain announced in July 2018 that the theater would be closing and said that it would not be renewing the lease when it ended on May 31, 2019.