Greenwich’s 54 Byram Drive sells for record $17.1M

A new 2020 sales record for Connecticut residential real estate was made with the $17.1 million sale of 54 Byram Drive in Greenwich.

The 3.96-acre property, which had a listing price of $21 million, is part of the Belle Haven Association waterfront estate and includes 375 feet of direct Long Island Sound shoreline. The four-level residence was built in 1915 and renovated in 2014. Its interior spans 10,000 square feet and includes nine bedrooms and nine bathrooms. The property also features a swimming pool, a flower garden and a contoured golf practice green with bunkers.

The sale tops the year’s previous record with the $6.49 million transaction at 19 Brookridge Drive in Greenwich. The buyer and seller in Byram Drive transaction were not publicly identified. Christopher Finlay of Halstead Connecticut LLC’s Greenwich office was the listing agent.