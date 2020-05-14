CVS opening drive-thru testing sites tomorrow in Fairfield County

CVS Health is opening 12 COVID-19 testing sites tomorrow around the state, including two in Fairfield County.

The drive-thru sites – which include CVS pharmacies at 7 Durant Ave. in Bethel and 1 Hawley Lane in Stratford – will utilize self-swab tests and mark the next phase of the company’s nationwide COVID-19 testing strategy. Patients must register in advance at CVS.com beginning on May 15 to schedule an appointment.

Customers will be required to stay in their cars and directed to the pharmacy drive-thru window where they will be provided with a test kit and given instructions; a CVS Pharmacy team member will observe the self-swab process to ensure it is done properly. Tests will be sent to an independent, third-party lab for processing and the results will be available in approximately three days.

Testing will not take place inside any retail locations, and CVS Pharmacy, HealthHUB and MinuteClinic will continue to serve other customers and patients.

Additional test sites across the state and the country are expected to be announced over the next two weeks. CVS Health plans to have up to 1,000 locations across the country offering the service by the end of May, with the goal of processing up to 1.5 million tests per month, subject to availability of supplies and lab capacity.

“While the large-scale test sites we’ve been operating since early April have proven successful, this new approach allows us to utilize our presence in communities across the country and bring testing closer to home,” said Larry J. Merlo, president and CEO, CVS Health. “Our frontline employees will continue to play a critical role in the testing process, with members of their communities directly benefiting from their dedication and selflessness.”

“Increasing the amount of testing that’s being done and expanding the accessibility of that testing to all communities is a critical component of our efforts to keep Connecticut safe and healthy,” Gov. Ned Lamont said. “Public-private partnerships like this will only strengthen our state in the fight against COVID-19.”

The other new CVS Pharmacy testing sites in Connecticut include:

2639 Main St., Glastonbury

875 Enfield St., Enfield

525 Buckland St., South Windsor

905 South Main St., Cheshire

1057 Boston Post Road, Guilford

479 Blue Hills Ave., Hartford

3514 Main St., Coventry

323 Cromwell Ave., Rocky Hill

54 East High St., East Hampton

150 Washington St., Hartford

More information on steps CVS Health and the COVID-19 pandemic is available at its COVID-19 resource center.