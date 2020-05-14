Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy debuts respiratory therapy program for COVID-19 patients

White Plains-based Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy has launched Healthy Lungs Program, a therapy regimen designed to help COVID-19 patients improve lung and respiratory capacity.

The program offers an individualized stretching and strengthening treatment designed to address several problems related to COVID-19, including general respiratory issues, symptoms from prolonged immobility during hospitalization, weakness and impaired mobility. Treatment is available at the therapy clinics, at a patient’s home and via telehealth.

“Ivy Rehab has a large presence in some of the hardest-hit states in the U.S. in terms of COVID-19 patients, and we felt it was our responsibility to develop a respiratory rehabilitation program to assist patients who are recovering from the virus,” said Troy Bage, chief operating officer. “With our new telehealth options in place, patients can begin on the program early in their recovery, allowing for a faster return to activity and a complete recovery. We have already seen a number of patients benefit from the Healthy Lungs Program, and we are thrilled to continue serving our communities with this valuable offering.”

In Fairfield County, Ivy Rehab has clinics in Danbury, Greenwich and Shelton. In New York, clinics are in Briarcliff Manor, Harrison, Hartsdale, Jefferson Valley, Kingston, New Rochelle, Poughkeepsie, Putnam Valley, Rhinebeck, West Harrison and Yorktown Heights.