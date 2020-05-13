Stamford Town Center latest mall to reopen on May 20

Stamford Town Center is the latest Fairfield County mall to announce reopening plans for May 20.

Following yesterday’s news that the Westfield Trumbull will reopen that same day, Stamford Town Center General Manager Dan Stolzenbach said the shopping center at 100 Greyrock Place will follow suit, operating 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Among the steps the mall is taking:

• Cleaning and disinfecting the center throughout the day, and after closing hours, with a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces

• Using a stronger disinfectant when available

• Requiring the use of masks as mandated by local, state or federal laws

• Using signs and decals to help customers with social distancing

• Offering hand sanitizer at designated stations

• Providing wipes for pay stations and vending machines (as supplies last)

• Closing play areas

• Turning off drinking fountains

• Removing furniture and/or resetting seating areas in common areas and food court to allow for greater social distancing

• Removing trays from food courts to reduce the number of high-touch surfaces

• Allowing mall walkers to do so an hour before the center opens to the public (10 a.m.)

Danbury Fair Mall also expects to open on the 20th, according to Mayor Mark Boughton. The SoNo Collection in Norwalk is reportedly readying itself to do so as well, although an official announcement has yet to be made.