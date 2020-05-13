PepsiCo Foodservice’s initiatives to aid restaurant owners and workers

PepsiCo Foodservice has launched a series of initiatives designed to assist restaurant owners and their workforces that have been hard hit by government-mandated closings designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The Purchase-headquartered company is pledging $1 million to help launch the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (RERF) created by celebrity chef Guy Fieri and the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation (NRAEF). The fund will provide $500 grants to industry employees who’ve either lost their jobs or experienced a significant decrease in wages or loss.

Fieri is also teaming with actor Bill Murray for “Nacho Average Showdown,” a nacho-making competition presented by PepsiCo’s Tostitos brand to raise awareness and donations to the RERF. Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal and actor Terry Crews will judge the competition, which will be emceed by Food Network host Carla Hall and webcast via Food Network’s Facebook page on May 15 at 5 p.m. EDT.

PepsiCo is advocating the mission of The Great American Takeout by encouraging people to order at least one meal a week for delivery or pickup. On May 15 at 8 p.m. EDT, PepsiCo will support The Great American Takeout by hosting a free YouTube screening of the documentary “A Fine Line” about women in the restaurant industry, as well as a post-screening online discussion at CrowdCast with chefs Cat Cora, Tanya Holland, Maricel Presilla and Val James.

PepsiCo is also teaming with Univision on a Spanish-language a public service announcement to further support The Great American Takeout. The PSA features Jesús Díaz, aka Chef Yisus, host of cooking segment on “Despierta América.” The company is also launching a resource web page on PepsiCoPartners.com to help restaurant operators in the process of reopening for business and setting the stage for future growth.