TradeStation Crypto brings cryptocurrency trading platform to Connecticut

TradeStation Crypto Inc. has expanded its cryptocurrency brokerage platform into Connecticut.

According to the company, the platform “aggregates multiple pools of liquidity in a consolidated market data feed combined with an intelligent order-routing system to give its customers better visibility and trade execution.” Connecticut-based traders will now be able to trade Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin and XRP, with other cryptocurrencies planned to be added in the future.

In addition to Connecticut, the company has expanded into North Carolina, North Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming and the District of Columbia; the platform is not licensed in New York.

“This month we connected to ErisX to help improve our customers’ view of prices and access to deeper liquidity,” said James Putra, director of product strategy at TradeStation Crypto. “We’re looking forward to expanding even further to give more traders simplified access to the crypto markets.”