Westchester, Rockland hospitals to receive $265.7M in funds for COVID-19 fight

Eight hospitals in Westchester and Rockland will be sharing $265.7 million in federal funds from a pool of $5.026 billion that had been previously allocated for 90 New York hospitals. All of the hospitals qualified for funding by having provided inpatient care for at least 100 COVID-19 patients.

The money comes from the Provider Relief Fund that was established in the CARES Act (The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act), which was passed by Congress with bipartisan support and became law on March 27.

“Westchester and Rockland counties are home to some of the hospitals caring for the greatest number of coronavirus patients in the country,” said Rep. Nita Lowey, whose 17th Congressional District covers Rockland and parts of Westchester.

The eight hospitals and amount of funding they’ll receive are:

White Plains Hospital – $65,283,067;

Montefiore Nyack Hospital – $44,828,287;

Westchester Medical Center (WMCHealth) – $49,115,383;

Good Samaritan Hospital, Suffern – $39,262,377;

Phelps Hospital, Sleepy Hollow – $20,312,951;

Northern Westchester Hospital, Mount Kisco – $16,295,632;

Burke Rehabilitation Hospital, White Plains – $11,181,812;

NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, Cortlandt Manor – $19,502,808.

The CARES Act included a total of $100 billion for the Public Health and Social Services Emergency Fund, also referred to as the Provider Relief Fund, to give financial assistance to hospitals and other health care providers. In April, the House passed the newest coronavirus relief package that supplemented the original $100 billion with an additional $75 billion.

Susan Fox, president and CEO of White Plains Hospital, said, “As a hospital in the epicenter of the COVID outbreak, we have been in this fight from the beginning, caring for more than 1,200 inpatients and countless other patients in the emergency department with the virus. This federal funding is critical to help strengthen hospitals like ours as we face the incredible economic burdens resulting from COVID-19.”

Lowey said, “The Lower Hudson Valley will overcome the impacts of this pandemic, but we must continue allocating our federal dollars wisely to save lives, increase testing, and prevent the further spread of COVID-19.”

Lowey previously announced $1.85 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funding for New York state hospitals and health care providers.