Westfield malls in Trumbull, Meriden prepare for May 20 reopening

The Westfield Trumbull mall will reopen on May 20, with a number of COVID-19 mitigation procedures in place in accordance with government guidelines.

“We are working closely with local officials and other relevant community groups to ensure a healthy, clean and safe environment for our customers, tenants and employees,” said Vice President of Shopping Center Management Patrick Madden, “and are committed to providing the best experience possible as business begins to operate at the centers.”

Along with the Westfield Meriden, Trumbull’s hours will be 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

Westfield centers in Connecticut will implement practices focused on the health, safety, and convenience of all guests, as well as retailer and center employees. They include:

Increasing the frequency of cleaning measures following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health department guidelines, with a focus on high-touch areas such as restrooms, play areas, dining areas and water fountains;

Monitoring and controlling the number of guests entering the centers and crowds in dwell areas and queuing lines;

Implementing and enforcing relevant policies related to social distancing, face masks and other preventative measures; and

Providing an increased number of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations, along with protective masks and other materials to those guests and employees who request them.

In addition, the centers are working with select retailers to facilitate curbside pick-up to make it as easy as possible for customers to quickly and safely collect purchases. Further information on each center, including individual retailer and restaurant operating hours, health and safety practices, local #WestfieldCares initiatives and other programs can be found by visiting https://www.westfield.com/meriden and https://www.westfield.com/trumbull.