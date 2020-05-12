Alan Oyugi, entrepreneur and charity sponsor, dies at 56

Alan Oyugi, a Kenyan-born entrepreneur who was active in Fairfield County’s business and charitable circles, died on April 6 at the age of 56 after suffering a cardiac arrest during a walk in Stamford’s Scalzi Park.

Born in Nairobi, Oyugi and his family relocated to this country in 1978 when his father accepted a position at the United Nations. He attended Rye High School and the University of Bridgeport, graduating in 1985.

Oyugi founded Alliance Global Ground Transportation and Chartered Jets in 1999, which provided service to more than 500 cities around the world. In 2004, he co-founded African Power Initiative, a renewable energy company with a biodiesel focus in East Africa. In 2012, he launched the global logistics and security consulting firm N&A Associates, and in 2015 he co-founded the renewable energy project development firm Sustenersol Company Ltd.

Oyugi, who resided in Stamford for the past 35 years, was a prominent figure in nonprofit fundraising and sponsorships, working with The Michael Bolton Charities, The SEED Project, Cystic Fibrosis Adapt, Orphaned Starfish Foundation, Education Improves Lives and the Greenwich YMCA. Michael Bolton issued a statement through his charitable initiative mourning Oyugi’s passing.

“We’ve just lost a dear devoted friend and fierce champion for all of us at The MBC in making life better and safe for women and children at risk,” Bolton said. “Alan brought his confident smile, calm voice and giant heart to our every challenge. He assured us we would succeed. And then come showtime, Alan proceeded to step up and deliver. Alan, we know your spirit will be with us but you are irreplaceable.”