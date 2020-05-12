Stonewall Farm, 740-acre thoroughbred estate, listed at $100M

Stonewall Farm, a 740-acre thoroughbred estate in the Granite Springs section of Somers, is on the market for $100 million.

Billed as the largest privately owned property in Westchester County, the estate belongs to Barry K. Schwartz, the business partner of designer Calvin Klein.

The main mansion was built in 2004 and covers 24,000 square feet with eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a fitness center and a 2,200-bottle wine cellar. The property also features a guest house, a 4,000-square-foot pool house with a 60-foot-long swimming pool and formal gardens with a koi pond and butterfly house.

Schwartz is a prominent figure in thoroughbred racing and Stonewall Farm offers a 40-stall yearling barn, two 24-stall broodmare barns, round pens, paddocks and a turf racetrack. Up to 84 horses can be accommodated on the property.