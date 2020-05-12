Fairfield Cumberland Farms temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Cumberland Farms store in Fairfield has been temporarily closed after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The gas station and convenience store at 1101 Post Road was shut down on May 9 to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew. The company stated the location would reopen this week, but did not give a specific date.

This is the second business in Fairfield to be temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 – the town’s Trader Joe’s was twice closed over the past month after members of its staff tested positive.

Two other Cumberland Farms franchises in Connecticut, one in Ansonia and one in Naugatuck, were also temporarily closed this month for the same reason.