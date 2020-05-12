Half Full Brewery debuts Rise & Grind nitro hard coffee

Stamford’s Half Full Brewery is expanding its product line with its first nonbeer offering: Rise & Grind, a nitro hard coffee.

Created in collaboration with another Stamford company, RISE Brewing Co., Rise & Grind is made from organic coffee and malt and contains 90mg of caffeine per 11oz can with a 5% ABV. The product contains only naturally occurring alcohol created from the fermentation process.

“Nothing energizes us more at Half Full than doing collaborations with others in our community,” said Conor Horrigan, founder and “chief hoptimist” at Half Full Brewery. “RISE has always echoed this sentiment and Rise & Grind blends the best aspects of our companies – creativity, innovation, passion, malt and coffee – into a unique new beverage and category.”

Rise & Grind is now available in four-packs of 11 ounce cans at Half Full Brewery’s headquarters and is scheduled to be available in Connecticut retail outlets later this year.