Sodexo cutting 116 employees after losing contract for maintaining highway travel plazas

Sodexo, the French firm that provides cleaning and grounds maintenance services at travel plazas around the state, is laying off 116 employees from its Trumbull office. The move comes in the wake of Project Service LLC – which operates the plazas – canceling its contract with Sodexo.

On or about June 30, Sodexo will close its operations at Connecticut Travel Plazas on Route 15 and Interstates 95 and 395. Instead, Project Service, based in North Haven, will handle maintenance and custodial services.

Project Service LLC owns and operates 23 Connecticut service stations along state highways, including those on on I-95 in Darien and Fairfield, as well as Route 15 in Greenwich, New Canaan and Fairfield.

In March, Sodexo announced it was suspending its in-house dining operations at the University of Bridgeport, a move that resulted in the loss of 65 jobs.