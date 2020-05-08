Ridgefield First Selectman Marconi tests positive again for COVID-19

One month after announcing he tested positive for COVID-19 and would undergo treatment for the virus, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi has again tested presumptive positive for the virus.

According to an unattributed statement on the Ridgefield town government’s website, Marconi pledged to continue his work from home “and will not be back in his office until his test is negative.” Marconi, along with Selectman Bob Hebert, will also “continue to lead a short-term recovery team to create specific rules for local businesses as the Governor plans for a May 20 reopening,” the town’s statement said.

Ridgefield Health Director Ed Briggs was quoted in the town’s statement noting that it “isn’t unusual for people to carry the virus around even six weeks after they have completely recovered. This does not necessarily mean that a person is still infectious, but because the virus is so new and there are so many unknowns, an abundance of caution is being exercised by increasing the stay home period until negative tests are received.”

The 71-year-old Marconi, who has been Ridgefield’s first selectman since 1999, was Connecticut’s first municipal leader to test positive for the virus, and discussed his experience during Gov. Ned Lamont’s daily briefing on April 29.

According to the town’s latest figures, it has recorded 185 confirmed cases of COVID-19.