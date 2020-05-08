Construction company sues Fairfield University for breach of payment

A modular construction company in Pennsylvania has sued Fairfield University for nonpayment of its work on a housing project.

According to a PennLive.com report, Modular Steel Systems Inc. was contracted to provide 92 modular units for the Fairfield University Townhouse Style Junior Housing. In its lawsuit, the company acknowledged it was a subcontractor on the project, but insisted it had direct dealings with the university and its architect, who coordinated the company’s changes to the windows, doors and cabinets on the project.

Modular Steel Systems said it made the requested changes but never received payment on its $542,684 invoice. It also claimed the university refuses to release $192,335 in retainage, which is a portion of the agreed upon contract price.

Fairfield University has not issued a public comment on the litigation.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania.