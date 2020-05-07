General Assembly ends regular session with a whimper; Special session expected in June

The General Assembly officially ended its 2020 session at midnight last night, having passed just one piece of legislation – March 11’s approval of a two-year, $4.7 billion bond package – before COVID-19 put an end to business as usual.

Just a few legislators were on hand last night, with only three senators – Minority Leader Len Fasano (R-North Haven), President Pro Tem Martin Looney (D-New Haven) and Majority Leader Bob Duff (D-Norwalk) – present. Both chambers were empty by about 5:30 p.m.

Fasano, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz (D-Berlin) and House Minority Leader Themis Klarides (R-Derby) have announced they will not seek re-election this fall. Klarides has said she is considering a run for governor.

A special session is expected to take place next month to address revisions to the state budget – Connecticut is facing at least a $2.7 billion hit to the current two-year budget cycle, according to Office of Policy and Management Secretary Melissa McCaw – and changes to absentee voting rules. A date has yet to be announced.

The chambers may also have to change their voting protocols, with social distancing mandates expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future. Staggering votes on the floor by 10 members at a time or allowing voting to be done by video feed are among the approaches being considered.