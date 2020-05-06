THE CAPPELLI ORGANIZATION, a prominent developer and general contractor located in White Plains, has developed more than 10 million square feet of mixed-use, retail, waterfront, single and multifamily residential, hotel, office, industrial and parking facilities, with a portfolio value exceeding $4 billion.

Among its prestigious developments are:

Renaissance Square: A $750 million, 900,000-square-foot development in downtown White Plains, that is anchored by a full-service Ritz-Carlton Hotel with two 43-story Ritz Carlton Residence towers that contain 374 condominium homes, a 70,000-square-foot office building and a 900-car underground parking structure.

Atlantic Station: A $270 million, 900,000-square-foot mixed-use development that offers high-quality luxury residential living and dynamic retail in downtown Stamford. The property is two blocks from I-95 and one block from the Stamford Transportation Center. Phase 1 was completed in April 2018 and features a 26-story tower, containing 325 residential units and 17,000 square feet of retail space. Upon completion, Atlantic Station will consist of two towers with 650 rental apartments, 65,000 square feet of retail space and indoor parking for more than 800 cars.

The Standard: A $36 million, 85,000-square-foot, 14-story tower with 112 residential units; nearly 4,000 square feet of retail space, including a rehabilitation of the historic Standard Star building in downtown New Rochelle. The Standard will offer luxury amenities, including a rooftop deck; fitness center; business center; virtual doorman; a lounge with full kitchen, dining area, pool table, TV sets and an outdoor lounge with a fire pit.

The Cappelli Organization has two related subsidiaries: Fuller Development LLC and LRC Construction LLC, one of the leading general contracting and construction management firms in the tristate area, with an extensive project portfolio exceeding $4 billion, consisting of local and national institutional clients. LRC develops partnerships directly with client teams with the end objective of delivering safe, state-of-the-art, cost-efficient projects on schedule and within budget.

Current Westchester Projects:

The Continuum: A $250 million, 800,000-square-foot transit-oriented development in White Plains. This development is comprised of two 16-story towers. The North Tower, includes 288 apartments and 3,120 square feet of retail space. The South Tower, once complete, will feature 273 apartments and 3,350 square feet of retail space. The Continuum boasts a state-of-the-art fitness club, business center, children’s playroom, game room and a rooftop deck with a terrace, pool and fire pits.

22 S. West: A $62 million, 200,000-square-foot affordable housing complex next to the Mount Vernon Metro-North station. Upon completion, this project will include 189 apartments and 4,200 square feet of retail space. The finished product will include a furnished indoor lounge on the 17th floor, fitness facility, children’s playroom and a laundry room.

14 LeCount Place: a $126 million, 460,000-square-foot mixed-income rental building in downtown New Rochelle. The development will rise to 27 stories, contain 380 residences, in addition to structured parking and retail. 14 LeCount is a five-minute walk from the Metro-North/Amtrak stop.