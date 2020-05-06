LAWN SIGNS DISPLAY SUPPORT FOR HOSPITAL HEROES

​In response to their heroic efforts to combat Covid-19, the Friends of White Plains Hospital have spearheaded an initiative to sell lawn signs to members of the community to support the hospital’s efforts against COVID-19 and pay tribute to the doctors, nurses and staff who are working tirelessly.

The blue and white signs with inspirational messages may be purchased through a tax-deductible donation of $50 or more and all proceeds will directly benefit the WPH COVID-19 Relief Fund.

For those interested in purchasing a lawn sign or donating to the White Plains Hospital COVID-19 Relief Fund,visit https://www.wphospital.org/covid19help.