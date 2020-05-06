COOKING UP A BOOK TO HELP

Susanna Sussman of Meals-on-Wheels, White Plains; Johnny Livanos of Moderne Barn and City Limits; joined Jessica Rosen Klein and created “Westchester Cooks,” an online cookbook filled with recipes from chefs, restaurateurs, writers and area-cookbook authors. All proceeds (a suggested donation of $10) will be donated to Lifting Up Westchester, an organization that provides food, shelter and support to country residents in need.

After watching so many restaurants start funds for their employees and/or donate food to health care workers, the team of three wanted to do something a little different to help during this nightmare pandemic. Their efforts culminated in the online cook book, which was created by Honest Creative, free of charge.

Chefs from all over Westchester, including X20 in Yonkers, Sonora in Portchester, The Cookery in Dobbs Ferry, Maria’s in New Rochelle, Sam’s of Gedney Way in White Plains, Moderne Barn in Armonk, Lulu’s in Scarsdale, and more contributed recipes for the cookbook.

To date more than $5,000 has been raised, but so much more is necessary to help address the needs. To donate, visit https://liftingupwestchester.salsalabs.org/westchester-cooks/index.html.