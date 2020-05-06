Power Home Remodeling Group expansion includes move to Trumbull

Power Home Remodeling Group is moving its Connecticut operation from Wilton to Trumbull, according to Newmark Knight Frank.

The company, headquartered in Chester, Pennsylvania, is the nation’s largest full-service exterior home remodeler. It has leased 26,600 square feet at 60 Commerce Drive in Trumbull in order to expand, while consolidating its office and warehouse needs into one location. It currently is based at 372 Danbury Road in Wilton.

The 60 Commerce Drive building spans 67,000 square feet and consists of a three-story office tower with a connecting warehouse. There is 22,000 square feet of available space in the building, consisting of 15,500 square feet of office space split over two floors and 6,500 square feet of adjacent warehouse space with a 30-foot high ceiling and access to two loading docks and a drive-in door.

NKF’s Senior Managing Director Tim Rorick, Managing Director Torey Walsh and Associate Director Jack McDermott represented owners CH Commerce Drive Associates LLC and City Park Commerce Drive LLC in the transaction, while Jay Hruska and Brian Scruton of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

“The new location for Power Home Remodeling Group will offer the firm great efficiency,” Rorick said. “60 Commerce Drive’s unique feature of providing both office and warehouse space in one location is a draw for companies looking for more effective oversight of their operations.”

According to NKF research, despite a slowdown in demand toward the end of the first quarter of 2020 due to the pandemic, nearly all suburban markets posted year-over-year increases in leasing activity. The Eastern market, which includes Trumbull, recorded healthy leasing of 130,000 square feet during the first quarter.