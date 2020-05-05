Local public housing authorities receive HUD funds for COVID-19 relief efforts

Public housing authorities across the region are receiving a new wave of funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to finance their COVID-19 relief endeavors.

The funding, which totals $685 million for a nationwide allocation, is a second wave of federal assistance and is tied to the CARES Act provision to help the housing authorities prepare and execute COVID-19 prevention and mitigation strategies.

The funds can also be used to cover the salaries of housing authority staff unable to work because of current public health restrictions and to cover the expenses of caring for staff and residents who have tested positive but do not require immediate hospitalization.

Within Fairfield County, HUD has allocated funds to the public housing authorities in the following municipalities:

• Bridgeport: $2.2 million

• Danbury: $252,695

• Greenwich: $192,610

• Norwalk: $609,352

• Stamford: $180,707

• Stratford: $181,142

In Westchester and the Hudson Valley, HUD has allocated funds in the following municipalities:

• Beacon: $111,604

• Cortlandt: $87,660

• Ellenville: $27,051

• Greenburgh: $26.553

• Kingston: $84,860

• Mount Kisco: $33,689

• Newburgh: $89,674

• New Rochelle: $56,127

• North Tarrytown: $22,369

• Peekskill: $188,851

• Port Chester: $168,597

• Poughkeepsie: $245,178

• Tarrytown: $52,716

• Tuckahoe: $51,109

• White Plains: $131,629

• Yonkers: $509,408